WRTI's NPR Live Sessions Video of the Week: Cuban Mother-and-Son Duo, Xiomara Laugart & Axel Tosca

By 4 hours ago
    Pianist Axel Tosca and vocalist Xiomara Laugart in the WRTI Performance Studio in October, 2019

February 10, 2020. The performative power of Cuban mother/son combo—vocalist Xiomara Laugart and her son, pianist Axel Tosca —is profoundly evident.

Watch the video here: Xiomara Laugart and Axel Tosca in the WRTI Performance Studio

Together, they've become two of the most globally recognized musical representatives of Cuban culture and song.

Known as "The Voice of Cuba," Xiomara's remarkable fluidity allowed her to interpret musical genres from the traditional to contemporary Cuban music. Axel benefitted from a wide range of musical experiences growing up in Cuba, winning several piano competitions before moving to the U.S. in 2005 where he continued his education at the New School for Jazz and Contemporary Music.

"We're extremely excited to present this WRTI Live Sessions exclusive Video of the Week from the mother/son duo of Xiomara Laugart and Axel Tosca," remarks WRTI Jazz Host and Live Sessions Executive Producer J. Michael Harrison. "They wowed our audience with this special version of the original composition, "Como Una Campana," during a visit to our performance studio in October of 2019. We felt fortunate to have the two of them share their talents that day and are equally pleased to share this video with you. Enjoy!"

